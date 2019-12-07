PD: Man fatally stabbed by twin brother at Phoenix apartment

article

Phoenix Police say a man has died after being stabbed by his twin brother.

The incident happened Friday night at an apartment near 19th and Peoria Avenues.

Police say twin brothers were involved in a domestic violence dispute at their apartment when 27-year-old Bryan Piedra was stabbed by 27-year-old Christian Piedra. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers arrested the suspect, who is now accused of second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing.