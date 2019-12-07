Expand / Collapse search

PD: Man fatally stabbed by twin brother at Phoenix apartment

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

( Phoenix Police )

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a man has died after being stabbed by his twin brother. 

The incident happened Friday night at an apartment near 19th and Peoria Avenues. 

Police say twin brothers were involved in a domestic violence dispute at their apartment when 27-year-old Bryan Piedra was stabbed by 27-year-old Christian Piedra. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

Officers arrested the suspect, who is now accused of second-degree murder. 

The investigation is ongoing. 