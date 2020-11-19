PD: Man shot, killed after breaking into Phoenix apartment

article

A 22-year-old man is dead after police say he broke into an apartment in Phoenix and was shot by the resident.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the shooting happened Nov. 18 at an apartment near 38th Street and Cambridge Avenue.

Police say Luis Martinez Romero broke into an apartment occupied by a man who was known to him and was shot.

Romero was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The apartment resident stayed at the scene after the shooting and cooperated with police.

The case will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.

