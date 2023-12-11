PD: Phoenix man stabbed to death; suspect hasn't been arrested

A 44-year-old man was killed after he was stabbed in Phoenix over the weekend, the police department said.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, officers responded to the area of 32nd and Oak streets. When they got there, they found Amador Vasquez, 44.

He had been stabbed at least once. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Detectives are working to learn more about this homicide.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446). You can remain anonymous.

Map of where the stabbing happened: