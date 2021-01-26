PD: Suspect arrested after teen found shot to death inside vehicle

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
6
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Superior, Tonto Basin
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 1:45 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

PD: Suspect arrested after teen found shot to death inside vehicle

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Gilberto Fabela

PHOENIX - A man has been arrested after police say a teenager was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, officers found 16-year-old Michael Loving with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road at 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 25.

Loving was pronounced dead at the scene.

The same day, 23-year-old Gilberto Fabela was arrested in connection to the shooting. He was booked into jail and is accused of murder.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.