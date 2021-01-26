PD: Suspect arrested after teen found shot to death inside vehicle

article

A man has been arrested after police say a teenager was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, officers found 16-year-old Michael Loving with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road at 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 25.

Loving was pronounced dead at the scene.

The same day, 23-year-old Gilberto Fabela was arrested in connection to the shooting. He was booked into jail and is accused of murder.

