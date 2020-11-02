PD: Teen in custody after firing shots in North Phoenix grocery store during attempted robbery

A teenager is in custody after police say he fired gunshots inside a North Phoenix grocery store during an attempted armed robbery.

According to Phoenix police, the 14 year old tried to enter a grocery store near Interstate 17 and the Carefree Highway at 9:14 p.m. on Nov. 1, but the doors were closed to new customers.

The teen then fired a gunshot into the store, breaking the glass door. He then climbed through the door and ordered employees and customers to get on the ground before firing another shot into the air.

Police say the teen tried to open the cash registers but failed and fired additional shots at one of the registers. He then left the store and left the area in a vehicle.

The vehicle was later found in the East Valley and was stopped by police near Germann and Stapley Roads.

The teen was taken into custody.

Police say the teen suspect is being processed so he can be detained at the Maricopa County Juvenile Court Center. He is accused of multiple charges, including attempted armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

