PD: Tempe man chained woman and physically assaulted her inside condo

A Tempe man is under arrest and accused of chaining a woman up inside his condo and physically assaulting her.

Officers took 41-year-old Richard Van Parys into custody on Monday, Jan. 22.

They say he grabbed the woman by the hair outside his condo near Rural and Broadway roads and forced her into his bedroom.

Investigators say he locked the woman to his bed with a metal chain around her waist for 4 hours, bound her wrists and choked her.

She was able to eventually call the police.

She told investigators Van Parys allegedly had her sign a contract to allow her to live with him – which also reportedly stated he could do what he wanted to her.

Officers booked Van Parys into jail on suspicion of three felony counts.

A judge set his bond at $50,000.