Peacock Wine and Book Bar to reopen following driver plowing into business

A small locally owned business needs your help this new year after a car crashed into it just days before one of its busiest nights.

The owner of Peacock Wine and Book Bar, Tracy Wallace, was there when it all happened.

She says the driver parked in a spot and instead of pressing on the brake, she pressed on the gas and hopped the curb. The driver then crashed into the wine and book bar.

"So this weekend should have been our busiest weekend for the year," she said.

Plans at Peacock Wine and Book Bar quickly changed after the driver of a Toyota Camry drove into the business on Friday evening near Baseline and Gilbert roads.

"The staff that was here with me, we were towards the back of the bar, and we heard squealing and then something crashing and then there was a car in our bar," Wallace said. "It was unbelievable."

Windows were shattered, patio sets were damaged and planters were in pieces.

"One of our heaters, she hit one of those, and it went into the bar," Wallace said. "I froze. I think I may have blacked out for at least a minute. I didn't even know it was real and then it was like, get the phone, call 911."

Luckily, nobody was hurt. Just startled.

"We were just getting, just trying to get them out of the car at that point," she said. "She was so apologetic and sorry. Young girl. I feel awful for her."

Since the crash on Dec 29, the wine and book bar has been closed.

Wallace contacted her insurance company and says the structure of the building is OK. Still, she needs to reopen ASAP so she doesn't lose her employees.

"We missed out on a lot of revenue, a lot of money, a lot of tips. They would have done really well this weekend and a lot of them rely on their tips to pay the bills," Wallace explained.

She's hopeful 2024 will be a better year for her passion project she's had for the last four and a half years.

Some good news, however, Wallace says she is reopening tomorrow.

The wine and book bar will be open 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

You can find the GoFundMe here if you'd like you help donate.