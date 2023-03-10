Pedestrian hit by car near ASU Tempe campus, in life-threatening condition

A pedestrian was seriously hurt after being hit by a car near Rural Road and Lemon Street in Tempe, police said.

The collision happened just before midnight on Thursday night, and the person who was hit was hospitalized in life-threatening condition.

"Preliminary investigation shows the vehicle struck the pedestrian while the pedestrian was in the middle of the street," said Sgt. Hector Encinas with Tempe PD.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

