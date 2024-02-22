Police investigating shooting near Brunson Lee Elementary School in Phoenix

Police advised the public not to go to a Phoenix elementary school on Thursday morning as officers investigated a shooting in the area.

The shooting happened on Feb. 22 near 48th Street and McDowell Road.

Phoenix Police initially advised people not to go to Brunson Lee Elementary School due to an active investigation.

Just before 8 a.m., police said families would be notified of plans to reopen the school.

"The related shooting scene investigation is still being conducted and will limit access to the neighborhood," police said.

Police have not released any details on the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened