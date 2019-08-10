Peoria Police searching for missing endangered male

Peoria Police needs the public's help in locating a missing endangered male who hasn't been seen since Friday, Aug. 9.

Police say 56-year-old Paul Nixon was last seen on Aug. 9 in the area of 6800 West Peoria Ave. at 2 p.m. He left on foot and didn't take his vehicle. Officials say it's possible he's either in Arizona or Nevada due to his credit card being charged in both places.

Nixon's family says he suffers from a plethora of medical conditions which requires medication - something Nixon did not take with him. His family also says he can become manic if he's not on his medication. Officials say it's not known as to where he's possibly headed.

Nixon is described as a white male, 5'11, 230 lbs., with dark gray thinning/balding hair, and he has a mustache and usually wears glasses. he was last seen wearing a "dirty looking" white t-shirt with cut-off blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Nixon's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (623) 773-8811.