Peoria Police searching for woman last seen on Jan. 12

A woman has been missing out of Peoria since Jan. 12, says the police department on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Traceylynn Haynes, 58, was last seen in the area of 71st and Peoria avenues with a small white dog named Chloe.

"According to family, Traceylynn suffers from mental illness and it is unknown if she is taking her prescribed medication. Officers have been actively looking for Traceylynn, but have not been able to locate her. It is unknown where Traceylynn may have gone," police say.

She does not have a cell phone.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to the Peoria Police at 623-773-7045.