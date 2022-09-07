Expand / Collapse search
Peoria Police investigating shootings that happened less than a mile apart; 1 man seriously hurt

Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Police investigating two shootings in Peoria

The shootings, according to officials, happened less than a mile apart, and one of the shootings left a man with serious injuries. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.

PEORIA, Ariz. - Police in Peoria are investigating two shootings that happened close by on Sept. 7.

The first shooting, which happened near a fast food restaurant in the area of 91st Avenue and Olive, resulted in no injuries. However, people were shot at. The second shooting resulted in a man who was seriously injured.

According to officers, when they first arrived at the scene of the second shooting, a vehicle was on fire, and has rammed into a concrete wall. In addition, casings were found.

The suspect, according to officials, was gone by the time officers arrived. The suspect and the victim reportedly knew each other.

