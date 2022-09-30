Person found dead inside burnt car in west Phoenix, police say

Police say a person was found dead on Sept. 30 in a burned car in west Phoenix.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole says the discovery was made near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road around 2:30 a.m. after officers responded to reports of a car on fire. Once at the scene, police found an unidentified person dead inside the car.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).