Person hospitalized after dump truck plunges onto 19th Avenue from I-17 in Phoenix

First responders were called out to the scene of a crash in Central Phoenix involving a dump truck on the afternoon of Dec. 14.

According to information obtained by FOX 10, the dump truck went off the I-17 and plunged onto 19th Avenue. The truck later caught on fire, which first responders say has been put out.

Officials say one person has been taken to the hospital, but the extent of the person's injuries is not known. It is also not known what led to the crash.

According to ADOT officials, debris from the crash blocked the I-17's left lane for some time. The roadway is now clear.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters