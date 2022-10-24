Person shot and killed inside a car at Superstition Springs Mall, police say it could have been accidental

A teen is accused by Mesa Police of accidentally shooting and killing another person inside a car at the Superstition Springs Mall on Monday, Oct. 24.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting inside a car and that's where they found a person who had been struck. They were taken to the hospital and died from their injuries.

Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old and the charges they could be facing aren't detailed.

The victim hasn't been named.

No more details are available.