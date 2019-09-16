Phoenix 911 dispatchers to get new 'quiet room' to decompress

article

Emergency dispatchers in Phoenix who handle 911 calls will have a place to decompress.

The Phoenix Police Department on Tuesday will dedicate a new "quiet room" for 911 operators.

Police Chief Jeri Williams and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego will be on hand for the ceremony.

A local Rotary Club came up with the idea as a way to show appreciation to police communications operators.

Officials say the job of an emergency dispatcher can sometimes take an emotional toll. The quiet room will allow them a place to rest or take a few moments for themselves.

