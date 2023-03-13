Phoenix area businesses feel the impact of World Baseball Classic

Chase Field was packed once again on Mar. 13, as fans gather for the second game of the World Baseball Classic.

"Love seeing the cultures all coming out for the great sport of baseball," said Ben Whorley of Gilbert. "I just love to see Chase Field packed. The energy is crazy in there."

Team USA, fresh off their loss to Mexico on Mar. 12, took on Canada for the game on Monday.

"We are a family. We are all one, and it feels great," said Drew Strong.

"I'm really excited to see all the good players. Lots of Canadian players," said Owen Carlson.

The WBC is not only keeping Baseball fans entertained. It is also proving to be a home run for the area's economy.

"Phoenix has recovered very well from the Pandemic, but to have all these events lined up with the recovering tourism, with all the new attractions and hotels that we have, it definitely brings the additional eyes to see Phoenix," said Eric Kerr, Vice President of Insights and Development at Visit Phoenix. "Hopefully, those people come here and have a great experience. They can tell their friends and family, and we can get some additional visitation down the road from this tournament."

As the WBC continues, spectators are helping to support hundreds of local businesses, especially those living in the shadows of Chase Field.

"The city is absolutely jumping. Super excited. The WBC has brought so much to the Valley. We couldn’t be happier," said Sean Sotack. "In some ways, it has been really overwhelming, but it's been very, very, very, very awesome for the business."

The last day of the WBC is Wednesday, Mar. 15.

