Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for March 17-20

Here's the latest round of closures and restrictions coming to Phoenix-area freeways this weekend.

I-17

The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be shut down between Pinnacle Peak Road and Union Hills Drive starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The following ramps will be closed:

Loop 101 ramps to I-17 SB

SB I-17 ramps to Loop 101

I-17 SB on-ramps at Jomax and Happy Valley Road

Alternate route: Drivers can exit the freeway early and use 19th or 35th Avenue to get around the closure.

US 60

The eastbound lanes of US 60 will be closed between McClintock and Country Club Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The following ramps will be closed:

Loop 101 ramps to US 60 EB

US 60 EB on-ramps at Mill Avenue and Rural Road

Alternate route: Alternate routes: Loop 202 Red Mountain and Santan can both be used as detours. Drivers on US 60 can exit early and take Baseline or Southern to get around.

I-10

I-10 westbound will be restricted to one lane between Riggs Road and the Gila River Bridge from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. every night from Sunday through Thursday.

I-10 westbound will be restricted to one lane two miles east of Watson Road to one mile west of Miller Road from 9 p.m. Friday to noon on Sunday.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory



