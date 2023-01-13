Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Jan. 14-15

Drivers, beware. A number of restrictions on Phoenix-area freeways could make your commute a big headache this weekend.

Here's what to watch out for:

I-17

The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be shut down between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue starting at 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The following ramps will be closed:

Both Loop 101 ramps to I-17 SB

I-17 SB on-ramps at Rose Garden Lane, Union Hills Drive and Bell Road

Alternate routes: Drivers trying to reach downtown Phoenix can take Loop 101 eastbound to SR 51 southbound. I-17 drivers can also exit early and take 19th or 35th Avenue to get around the closure.

Sections of the I-17 southbound frontage road will be closed between Union Hills Drive and Dunlap this weekend, according to ADOT.

-

The southbound frontage road will also be closed between McDowell and Van Buren from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The southbound I-17 on-ramp at McDowell Road will be shut down during that time.

US 60

The eastbound lanes of US 60 will be shut down between Loop 101 Price Freeway and Mesa Drive starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

All Loop 101 ramps to US 60 will be shut down.

Alternate routes: Loop 202 Red Mountain and Santan can both be used as detours. Drivers on US 60 can exit early and take Baseline or Southern to get around.

Loop 101

The southbound lanes of Loop 101 Agua Fria will be closed between Camelback and Indian School Road from 2 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The southbound on-ramps at Glendale, Maryland Avenue and Cardinals Way will be shut down.

Alternate routes: Drivers can exit early and take 91st or 99th Avenue to get around.

Loop 303

Loop 303 westbound will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 4 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 are going to be restricted to access to Sonoran Desert Drive. The on-ramps will stay open.

Alternate route: ADOT recommends taking SR 74 westbound to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to get around the closure.

I-10

In Buckeye, I-10 eastbound will be restricted to one lane between Watson Road and Verrado Way from 5 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The eastbound on- and off-ramps at Watson Road remain closed until February.

SR 143 / 48th Street

The northbound lanes of 48th Street will be closed between Broadway Road and I-10 starting from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday.

Alternate route: Traffic will detour to Broadway Road, and drivers can take Priest Drive northbound and University Drive westbound.

Tempe marathon closures

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon is scheduled for Jan. 14 - 15 in Tempe and road closures will be in place.

"Most road closures and detours on Sunday will be in effect between the hours of 6:30am and 3:30pm. The marathon and half marathon both begin at 7:50am. Streets will reopen on a rolling basis as soon as the last participant has passed and all course support materials have been removed," stated officials. "Resident and businesses located near the race course are urged to plan ahead and be aware of road closure schedules and alternate access routes."

48th Street

6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Coming from the West: Use 202 East, exit 52nd St. and continue north on 52nd St. to access the area.

Coming from the East:: Use 202 West, exit 44th St. Stay in the left lane and u-turn under the 202 freeway. Enter the on-ramp for 202 East. Stay in the right lane on the 202 East. Exit 52nd St. and continue north on 52nd St. to access the area.

East of 48th Street

6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Use 52nd St. to WB 202 for the fastest in/out access between 6:30 a.m. and 12:30 pm. 52nd St. exit open from EB 202 only. 52nd St. exit not accessible via WB 202 from4:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

South Scottsdale

6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Use Scottsdale Rd. to 202 for the fastest in/out access between 6:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Phoenix Zoo / Botanical Gardens

6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

From east or westbound 202: Exit Scottsdale Rd. and turn North on Scottsdale Rd. Turn left on McDowell, then turn left on Galvin Parkway. Enter the Botanical Gardens or the Zoo. To reach Rolling Hills, continue on Galvin Parkway. Turn left on Van Buren and enter Rolling Hills. To exit the area, travel the same direction in reverse.

Downtown Tempe

4:00 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Exit 202 at Priest Dr. Use Priest Dr to University Dr for access to downtown Tempe. University Dr. reopens after 10am for access into Tempe

Sky Harbor Airport

6:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

From north Scottsdale: Take 101 south, to 202 west, to 143 south or 44th St., exit south and follow signs to the airport. From Tempe and Mesa: Take 101 north, to 202 west, to 143 south or 44th St. and exit south.

From west Phoenix: Take I-17 south, to I-10 east to 24th St. and exit south. From the Scottsdale Area: From Scottsdale Rd, take 202 west, to 143 south or 24th St, exit south and follow signs to airport.

From the Phoenix Area: Take 51 south to 202 east. Exit south on 44th St and follow signs to airport

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory