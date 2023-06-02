Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: June 2-5

After a break from freeway closures this past holiday weekend, drivers should be aware of another big round of closures on I-10, I-17, US 60, Loop 202 and Loop 303 this weekend.

Get more info on the closures here.

I-10

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be shut down between US 60 and 32nd Street for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The following ramps will be closed:

WB US 60 ramps to I-10 WB

I-10 WB on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline

US 60 WB on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes:

I-10 drivers can take Loop 202 Santan or US 60 eastbound to Loop 101 northbound, then take Loop 202 Red Mountain westbound to get around the closure.

If heading to the West Valley, drivers can try Loop 202 South Mountain to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue.

Drivers should avoid traveling on westbound US 60 due to other closures in the area.

Other closures at this time:

Southbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive

40th Street in both directions between I-10 and Raymond Street

I-10 WB on-ramp at 40th Street

I-10 WB off-ramp at 40th Street (This closure will last for several weeks starting at midnight on June 3.)

-

Interstate 10 will also be restricted to one lane in Buckeye between Verrado Way and SR 85.

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 9 a.m. Saturday; 9 p.m. Saturday - 6 a.m. Sunday

I-17

The northbound lanes of I-17 will be closed from Thunderbird Road to Loop 101 for a pavement improvement project.

The following ramps will be closed:

NB I-17 on-ramps at Dunlap, Peoria and Cactus

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers can take SR 51 northbound to Loop 101 westbound to get on I-17 past the closure. Dirvers can also exit early and take 19th Avenue northbound instead.

Loop 202

The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain will be shut down between Priest Drive and Loop 101 in Tempe for a pavement improvement project.

The following ramp will be closed:

Northbound SR 143 ramp to Loop 202 eastbound

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: ADOT advises using I-10 eastbound to US 60 eastbound.

US 60

The westbound lanes of US 60 will be closed between Mesa Drive and Loop 101 for a pavement improvement project.

The following ramps will be closed:

US 60 WB on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road, Mill Avenue, Gilbert Road, Stapley Drive

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: Drivers can take Loop 202 Red Mountain or Santan westbound, or they can exit early and use side streets like Southern or Baseline.

Loop 303

The westbound lanes of Loop 303 will be shut down between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway for new interchange construction.

When: 8 p.m. Friday - 6 p.m. Saturday

Alternate route: Drivers can take SR 74 westbound to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway.

-

The eastbound lanes of Loop 303 will be shut down between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: Drivers can take northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound SR 74.