Phoenix area group offering free Narcan training amid opioid epidemic

Narcan, the overdose reversal drug has been an important tool during the ongoing opioid epidemic, is now approved to be sold over the counter.

Now that anyone can have Narcan, free training is available, in order for people to learn how to save a life.

"You can't successfully give Narcan to somebody if you don't know what you're dealing with," said Terros Health Emergency Management Specialist Dave Schad.

Schad said Terros Health is giving free training to the public, so they know how to use Narcan.

"Having a lifesaving tool such as Narcan is very valuable and important to carry on you, because you don't know what you're going to be coming across," said Schad. "You can be walking down the street and find somebody accidently overdosing. This gives you a tool to help save a life."

During the training, Schad showed attendees how to move someone before administering Narcan, in order to make sure the attendees can stay safe. Schad also handed out Narcan to everyone in the class, potentially saving lives in the process.

"Just getting the resources out to my community and Chamber people I work with, this would be an amazing resource," said Amapola Judd-Shimp with the Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce.

"You never know when you're going to encounter someone overdosing," said Lynn Cordova.

