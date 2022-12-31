Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Northern Gila County, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 12:00 AM MST, Santa Cruz County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Maricopa County

Phoenix area NYE celebrations underway after preps for the busy holiday weekend

Updated 5:39PM
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix area NYE celebrations underway after preps for the busy holiday weekend

PHOENIX - New Year's Eve is here, and of course, our time zone is one of the last to celebrate when the clock strikes midnight.

With hours to spare, Phoenix area businesses are finishing up preps Saturday evening to welcome those wanting to celebrate the new year while out with others.

Tempe used to have a huge block party, but now, really the entire Valley celebrates. Walter Studios and Walter WhereHouse in downtown Phoenix are prepping for a huge Prince-themed party, expecting more than a thousand people.

"New Year's is special for a lot of different reasons, but one of the reasons why we’re so interested in curating spaces for people to get together is we really believe in the connectivity of the community in Phoenix," said Elvis Taska, Walter Studios NYE organizer.

And because it's New Year's Eve, authorities will be out in full force to catch drivers who should not be on the roads.

"We don’t really have a normal when it comes to policing. We are always prepared for any increase, especially on holiday weekends. So we do have our DUI squad out patrolling especially with the increase of alcohol consumption throughout the weekend," said Tempe Police officer Byron Thomas.

Valley Metro is offering free rides through 2 a.m. on Jan. 1 to help drunk drivers stay off the road.

