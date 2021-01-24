Phoenix Art Museum offers virtual meditation sessions

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
10
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Phoenix Art Museum offers virtual meditation sessions

By
Published 
TyPad
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Phoenix Art Museum used to hold in-person meditation classes in partnership with Hospice of the Valley.

PHOENIX - Many people are turning to meditation to take a short - but helpful - break from daily life, and the Phoenix Art Museum is joining in on the movement.

The museum is taking their popular meditation classes virtual, and it's all free.

Scientific studies have shown that the art of mindfulness can actually reduce anxiety, depression, pain and stress. The Phoenix Art Museum used to hold meditation classes in person through a partnership with Hospice of the Valley, but with the pandemic they've taken those classes virtual for anyone to try.

"I think it's a great way for people who want to start meditation or mindfulness because you're at home, so it kind of takes away the percieved stresses of not knowing how to do it," said a spokesperson for the museum. "Since you're in your own home, it kind of takes away a little piece of that."

The classes are held weekly on Zoom.

"I think at this time, people are still looking to interact with other folks, and it's a solid set up of people that meet on a regular basis," said the spokesperson.

These classes can give people a reason to stop, relax and decompress, if only for a few minutes.

Virtual Mindfulness Sessions: https://phxart.org/show/mindfulness-sessions/

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: