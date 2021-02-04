Phoenix City Council approves more beds for homeless shelters

The city of Phoenix is trying to fight its homeless problem by allowing a local shelter to expand their shelter beds.

The city voted to adjust zoning restrictions on Feb. 3, which allows hundreds of new beds at the Human Services Campus near 13th Avenue and Madison.

The decision will also increase the total beds at Central Arizona Shelter Services by 275 to bring the available total number to 700.

The change allows St. Vincent de Paul to continue operating 200 beds during extreme weather as well.

Maricopa County currently has a homeless population of 7,500. 1,800 shelter beds are currently available, and 83% of those beds are located in Phoenix.

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.



