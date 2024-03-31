Phoenix cold case murders update; home nearly destroyed in fire | Nightly Roundup

Expand / Collapse search

Published  March 31, 2024 7:44pm MST
Nightly Roundup
From double murder cold case arrests in Phoenix, a home nearly leveled by a fire, to law enforcement releasing more than a thousand pages of police reports relating to the death of Preston Lord, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Arrests made in '06 double murder cold case in Phoenix

Murder charges were finally filed in a Phoenix cold case that took place in 2006. Two men are accused of breaking into a home near 24th Street and Roser Road in August of that year. The robbery got out of hand.

2. Apache Junction fire forces home evacuations

A fully engulfed structure fire in Apache Junction required a response from Apache Junction Police, Superstition Fire Department and the Mesa Fire Department on Saturday night.

3. Easter Sunday 2024: What’s open and closed

If you need to shop for any last-minute items to fill those baskets, here are the stores that will be open and closed on Easter Sunday.

4. King Charles III attends Easter service, Prince William and Kate Middleton noticeably absent

Kate, the Princess of Wales, only just announced her own cancer diagnosis nine days ago, shocking the world after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

5. Preston Lord murder investigation: Police reports reveal new details in teen's killing

Over 1,100 pages of police reports and interviews are revealing new details surrounding the killing of 17-year-old Preston Lord in Queen Creek last year.