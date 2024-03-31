Phoenix cold case murders update; home nearly destroyed in fire | Nightly Roundup

From double murder cold case arrests in Phoenix, a home nearly leveled by a fire, to law enforcement releasing more than a thousand pages of police reports relating to the death of Preston Lord, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Arrests made in '06 double murder cold case in Phoenix

2. Apache Junction fire forces home evacuations

3. Easter Sunday 2024: What’s open and closed

4. King Charles III attends Easter service, Prince William and Kate Middleton noticeably absent

5. Preston Lord murder investigation: Police reports reveal new details in teen's killing