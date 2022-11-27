Phoenix family accidently donates meaningful Christmas tree skirt to Goodwill

A family needs help after accidentally donating a precious holiday tradition to a Goodwill in Phoenix.

The tradition involving hand prints and a Christmas tree skirt started in 2018 when Leo was born.

"I bought the tree skirt and put paint on his tiny little hand, and that was the first hand print on the skirt and every year I painted his hand and added the hand print," Leo's mother said.

It was a Christmas tradition and a symbol of a little boy growing up for mom and dad Katrina and Micah Graf.

"I had a whole vision of the entire tree skirt being covered in his hand prints up to graduating high school, and I just hope we can still make that happen," she said. "This Thanksgiving we were getting out all our Christmas decorations, to decorate our tree and I couldn’t find the tree skirt …"

The family realized they donated the tree skirt to a Goodwill at Indian School Road and 7th Avenue in Phoenix before moving to Virginia.

Making matters worse, the couple is expecting their second little one and had hoped to add the baby's hand prints to the skirt.

"The thought of not having that memento, and not getting to add the new baby’s hand prints, I was a wreck," she said.

Katrina knew it was a long shot, but posted to social media for help.

"I posted on a couple different sites, including Reddit, and amazingly the community showed up and even a couple of them went to the Goodwill store that I donated to see if they could find it," she said.

So far, no luck.

Still, the couple is holding out hope that their Christmas wish will come true all while having the gift of knowing there are good people out there who care.

"The fact that strangers were willing to go to Goodwill for us, even if we never find the tree skirt, I think we are experiencing the spirit of Christmas with our community back in Phoenix," Katrina said.

The family is looking for a tree skirt that has the name Leo on it with three hand prints and the words "The Grafs Established 2018" up top.

FOX 10 reached out to Goodwill and says its team members are aware of the missing item and to contact them if you purchased it.