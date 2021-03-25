Phoenix FD: Five injured in crash near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt

Five people were injured in a two-car crash near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt early Thursday morning, Phoenix fire crews say.

Officials said March 25 that they responded to calls of a collision with people trapped inside one of the vehicles. By the time first responders arrived, everyone involved managed to escape from the car, but five people sustained injuries as a result of the crash.

Three people were hospitalized in critical condition, including a 25-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man.

A fourth person was taken to the hospital in stable condition, while the fifth person involved refused medical assistance.

Phoenix police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.