Phoenix FD: Five injured in crash near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt

By FOX 10 Staff
Phoenix
PHOENIX - Five people were injured in a two-car crash near 35th Avenue and Roosevelt early Thursday morning, Phoenix fire crews say.

Officials said March 25 that they responded to calls of a collision with people trapped inside one of the vehicles. By the time first responders arrived, everyone involved managed to escape from the car, but five people sustained injuries as a result of the crash.

Three people were hospitalized in critical condition, including a 25-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man.

A fourth person was taken to the hospital in stable condition, while the fifth person involved refused medical assistance.

Phoenix police are investigating the cause of the crash.

