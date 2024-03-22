Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix firefighter arrested on new charges; accused of similar crime in 2020

Published  March 22, 2024 6:09am MST
A Valley firefighter accused of vandalizing a Peoria townhome earlier this year has been arrested again for similar charges.

40-year-old Gregory Knauss was arrested Thursday morning by Phoenix Police on criminal damage and burglary cases connected to a 2020 incident.

The details in that case are not clear at this time.

Knauss was already facing charges for the tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage he caused to another home in January.

He also has several previous convictions for crimes that include extreme DUI, theft, and forgery.

When FOX 10 previously asked the Phoenix Fire Department about Knauss, we were told the department was aware of his arrest and that he was on administrative leave.