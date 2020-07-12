Phoenix hits 116 degrees, breaking record set in 2009

article

The National Weather Service says Phoenix has broken a heat record set back in 2009.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport saw a temperature of 116, breaking the previous record of 115 degrees.

An excessive heat warning was put into effect for 13 Arizona counties until Monday, July 13.

Earlier in the week, NWS said Saturday and Sunday's highs could potentially be the highest the state has seen since 2017.

Fire officials asked Arizonans to stay indoors, relax and hydrate to avoid heatstroke.

"You're starting to have those muscle cramps, and you get to that heatstroke and could lose consciousness," said Cpt. Todd Keller with Phoenix Fire Department.