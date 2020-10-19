Phoenix man accused of peeing on restaurant door and exposing himself to employees

article

A Laveen man is in trouble, according to court documents, after a spat with employees at a Scottsdale restaurant.

According to court documents, Justin Amir Young is accused of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. The incident that led to Young's arrest happened on the night of Oct. 18, at a chain restaurant near Pima and Indian Bend Roads in Scottsdale.

Young, according to court documents, was told to leave the restaurant because the restaurant was closing. Young allegedly refused to leave, and began to yell at employees.

"Once [Young] was out of the restaurant, [Young] proceeded to pull down his pants and urinated on the door he exited," read a portion of the court documents.

Investigators claim Young also exposed himself to employees, as well as obscenely gesturing at them.

Young, according to court documents, had a warrant with Maricopa County Sheriff's Office for failing to appear in court. A judge has ordered Young to be released without bail. An arraignment has been scheduled for Nov. 3.