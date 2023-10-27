Phoenix man accused of stealing over $10,000 worth of alcohol | Crime Files

Court documents paint a rather detailed picture of theft accusations leveled against a Phoenix man.

According to the documents, the suspect a string of retail thefts in the Phoenix area was arrested on Oct. 25.

Here are the details in this case, which lasted for years.

Who's the suspect?

Harrison James Evens

Court documents identify the suspect as 33-year-old Harrison James Evens.

What is he accused of doing?

Investigators are accusing Evens of stealing high-price liquor from various Fry's supermarket locations in Chandler and Gilbert.

The first incident, according to court documents, happened in June 2022, and the latest incident happened in October 2023.

According to investigators, each of the incidents involve the suspect entering the store empty-handed, after which he gets a cart or basket.

"He proceeds to the liquor aisles, where he selects

Investigators listed all the incidents, as well as a dollar amount of items allegedly stolen, in court documents. They include:

2022

June 15 at 2010 S. Alma School Road in Chandler ($365.96) July 23 at 855 W. Warner Road in Gilbert ($569.89) Aug. 5 at 855 W. Warner Road in Gilbert ($384.94) Aug. 7 at 985 E. Riggs Road in Chandler ($294.96) Aug. 31 at 2010 S. Alma School Road in Chandler ($227.98) Sept. 3 at 2010 S. Alma School Road in Chandler ($119.98) Nov. 15 at 1455 N. Higley Road in Gilbert ($549.92)

2023

Feb. 24 at 6470 S. Higley Road in Gilbert ($752.90) Mar. 3 at 1455 N. Higley Road in Gilbert ($542.93) Apr. 7 at 2010 S. Alma School Road in Chandler ($352.94) Apr. 14 at 6470 S. Higley Road in Gilbert ($263.95) Apr. 14 at 1455 N. Higley Road in Gilbert ($533.43) Apr. 21 at 1455 N. Higley Road in Gilbert ($428.95) Apr. 26 at 1455 N. Higley Road in Gilbert ($594.93) May 11 at 1455 N. Higley Road in Gilbert ($561.92) May 16 at 1455 N. Higley Road in Gilbert ($708.40) May 16 at 1455 N. Higley Road in Gilbert ($711.40) May 21 at 1455 N. Higley Road in Gilbert ($442.93) May 26 at 1455 N. Higley Road in Gilbert ($447.93) July 5 at 4075 E. Williams Field Road in Gilbert ($826.90) July 5 at 1455 N. Higley Road in Gilbert ($582.92) July 11 at 25105 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek ($458.94) July 11 at 6470 S. Higley Road in Gilbert ($347.94) July 21 at 1455 N. Higley Road in Gilbert ($242.96) July 26 at 3949 E. Chandler Boulevard in Phoenix ($83.96) Aug. 3 at 855 W. Warner Road in Gilbert ($527.92) Aug. 10 at 6321 E. Greenway Road in Scottsdale ($563.90) Aug. 10 at 87 E. Williams Field Road in Gilbert ($219.96) Aug. 10 at 2010 S. Alma School Road in Chandler ($219.96) Aug. 22 at 2010 S. Alma School Road in Chandler ($756.88) Sept. 10 at 2010 S. Alma School Road in Chandler ($964.85) Oct. 17 87 E. Williams Field Road in Gilbert ($238.96) Oct. 17 at 2929 E. Ocotillo Road in Chandler ($398.93) Oct. 17 at 6470 S. Higley Road in Gilbert ($481.92) Oct. 17 at 985 E. Riggs Road in Chandler ($255.95) Oct. 17 at 2010 S. Alma School Road in Chandler ($887.83)

The total amount of reported losses from the incidents mentioned above, according to investigators, stands at $16,493.92.

How did the suspect get caught?

According to court documents, Gilbert Police detectives who were conducting surveillance on Evens witnessed him committing a similar act at a supermarket open 87 E. Williams Field Road on Oct. 25, 2023.

"[Defendant] was contacted in the parking lot with two bags of stolen liquor and placed under arrest," read a portion of the court documents. "Inside [the defendant's] vehicle, detectives could see numerous additional bottles of liquor consistent with what he has been stealing."

Officials say the liquors recovered from Evens' vehicle were valued at $1,574.77. A magnetic alpha key was also found in Evens' pocket. Detectives say the key is used to remove anti-theft devices from the liquor bottles.

What did the suspect say after he was arrested?

Detectives say in an interview that took place after Evens was read his Miranda rights, he admitted to stealing liquor from various supermarkets, and identified himself in numerous surveillance images from the incidents mentioned above.

"[Defendant] said he steals liquor to consume on his own," read a portion of the court documents.

What is the suspect being accused of?

Court documents state that Evens is accused of 36 counts of felony Organized Retail Theft.

According to investigators, Evens has a significant criminal history, but details related to arrests and convictions were redacted from court documents.

Meanwhile, a judge has set a $15,000 cash-only bond for Evens.