Phoenix man sentenced after stabbing gas station clerk, stealing radioactive material and setting car on fire

A Phoenix man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction, according to the FBI.

OIfficials say Jared Atkins, 27, stabbed a gas station clerk and then drove to his workplace to steal three radiological devices containing Iridium-192 in 2019. Prosecutors said he texted his co-workers that he had the devices and to stay home until they were found.

Atkins told the FBI "he intended to have a 'last stand'" and considered conducting it at Scottsdale Fashion Square, a March 4 statement read.

He also set fire to a car at a Mesa dealership an hour after the stabbing and theft, officials said.

Atkins then drove to Mount Ord near Payson to reportedly commit suicide by irradiation. Officials say he opened one of the devices, but eventually changed his mind for unknown reasons and returned to Phoenix.

When police attempted to arrest him, officials say he barricaded himself in his apartment for two hours before surrendering. All three devices were found in his car.

The 27-year-old also pleaded guilty to state charges of aggravated assault and arson. For those crimes, he was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison.

His federal prison term will run consecutive to his sentence.

