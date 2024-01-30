Phoenix metro events, things to do: February 2024

There are several events happening in the Phoenix metro area in February. Check out our list with details on locations, times, and ticket prices.

February 1 - 4

First Friday Art Walk

"When the event was launched in the mid-90s, it started with a handful of participants. Now, "it's a free, all-ages event that draws thousands of attendees spread out across dozens of city blocks and nearly 100 businesses… this event invites vendors, musicians, and artists of all varieties out into the streets (many of which are closed off to traffic) for an evening where the essence of downtown Phoenix’s arts and culture can be seen, felt, heard, and tasted throughout more than 70 galleries, venues, art-related spaces, and surrounding bars, restaurants and food trucks."

Arizona Indian Festival

"Held in conjunction with Scottsdale’s Western Week, the Arizona Indian Festival provides a new platform for tribal tourism and awareness of Arizona’s indigenous communities by creating an inclusive inter-tribal event celebrating culture, traditional arts, crafts, and foods, as well as innovations and trends in cultural tourism experiences in Arizona."

Feb. 3 & 4

Scottsdale Civic Center

3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale

Free admission

https://experiencescottsdale.com/event/arizona-indian-festival/370399

Arizona Renaissance Festival

"Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainments like no place else! Shop an abundance of arts and crafts in the village open-air Artisan Market!

Adventure awaits with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more! Come one, come all for a non-stop, day-long family adventure!"

Feb. 3 - March 31, 10am - 6pm rain or shine

12601 E. US Hwy 60, Gold Canyon

Admission: $34 adults, $22 for children 5-12

Free parking

https://arizona.renfestinfo.com

Concours in the Hills

"Concours in the Hills features awe-inspiring vehicles including contemporary and classic race cars, exotic foreign and domestic high-performance cars, muscle cars, sports cars, hot rods, military vehicles and helicopters, and motorcycles, all while providing vital support to children at Phoenix Children’s.

Event admission and parking are FREE to spectators, but donations are welcome."

Feb. 3, 10am - 3pm

Fountain Park

12925 N Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills

https://phoenixchildrensfoundation.org/signature/concours

Gilbert Cars & Coffee

"Gilbert Cars & Coffee is a Car and Motorcycle Show held on the 1st Saturday of every month (October-May) from 8 AM-11 AM at Sweetz Cold Brew Coffee Co. in Gilbert, AZ!"

Feb. 3, 8am - 11am

Sweetz Cold Brew Coffee Co.

835 N Gilbert Rd #101, Gilbert

https://www.facebook.com/GilbertCarsCoffee

Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival

"Join Kierland Commons for a weekend experience tastefully combining a curated selection of fine art, wine and music!"

Feb. 3 & 4, 10am - 5pm

15210 N Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale

https://www.kierlandcommons.com/ArtWineFestival

OceanXperience

"Go deep-sea exploring—without leaving dry land! Climb aboard an interactive replica of OceanXplorer–the world's most advanced research and filmmaking vessel. Utilizing next-generation technology, compelling storytelling, and an immersive experience, OceanXperience gives guests the chance to be true explorers uncovering the ocean's secrets and developing captivating media to help people around the world connect with this precious resource. Along the way, they'll conduct scientific experiments like actual OceanXplorer scientists and experience the exhilarating feeling of exploring some of the oceans' most inspiring locations."

Feb. 4 - Sept. 2

Arizona Science Center

600 E. Washington St., Phoenix

https://azscience.org/attractions/oceanxperience

Parada del Sol Parade & Trail's End Festival

"The annual parade & community celebration attracts over 30,000 people and provides an opportunity to showcase the history, participating school groups, bands, live musical entertainment, and great shopping. Plan on being in old town Scottsdale all day with your friends to experience Arizona’s old west entertainment. Groups and bus tours are welcome and there is plenty of parking for large vehicles."

"This year’s Parade embarks from Drinkwater Boulevard south down Scottsdale Road, turns right on 1st Street, then left on Marshall Way, east on Second Street, and concludes heading north on Brown Avenue to Indian School Road."

Feb. 3

Parade: 10am - Noon

Festival: Noon - 4pm

Old Town Scottsdale

https://scottsdaleparade.com

Phoenix Chinese Week Culture and Cuisine Festival

"Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at the 34th annual Phoenix Chinese Week Culture and Cuisine Festival. Presented by Phoenix Chinese Week and Phoenix Sister Cities, Inc., this free two-day festival features continuous live entertainment, including Dragon and Lion Dances, Folk Dances, Musical and Cultural Performances, Tai Chi and Martial Arts Demonstrations."

Feb. 3, 9am - 5pm

Feb. 4, 10am - 5pm

Steele Indian School Park

300 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix

Free admission

https://phoenixchineseweek.org

Southwest Cajun Fest

"From 2-9 p.m., this vibrant celebration of Cajun cuisine and culture will dazzle partygoers of all ages with a Bourbon Street Mardi Gras bead throwing experience, live Dixieland and dueling piano performances, street performers like stilt walkers and magicians, authentic Cajun food and much more! All-new this year is a Prohibition-era hidden speakeasy, where 21+ guests can sip on hurricanes and daiquiris. Kids will enjoy face painting, an alligator petting zoo, inflatables and giant yard games."

Feb. 3, 2 - 9pm

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park

178 E. Commonwealth Ave., Chandler

https://forty8live.com/southwestcajunfest

Feb. 5 - 11

WM Phoenix Open

"Home to the largest and most enthusiastic crowds in the game as well as the most iconic hole on the PGA TOUR – the famed 16th hole Coliseum – the WM Phoenix Open has captured the hearts of millions of golf fans around the world. From hall-of-fame champions, par-4 aces and the loudest hole in golf, to after-hours concerts, Saturday breakfast clubs and more than $190 million raised for Arizona charities, there is simply nothing like it in professional sports."

Feb. 8 - 11

TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course

17020 North Hayden Road, Scottsdale

https://wmphoenixopen.com

Desert Botanical Garden turns 85

Feb. 10, 8am - 2pm: "Enjoy complimentary cactus cookies, hands-on nature play activities, musical performances, behind-the-scenes tours and more. Plus, pups can join the pawty from 8-11 a.m. and receive a Garden designed bandana."

Feb. 10 - 11, All Day: "Enjoy a special rate of $85 on select Garden membership on Feb. 11. Treat yourself or a friend or family member to a membership to access the Garden all year long."

Feb. 12, All Day: "Join us for our official anniversary and enjoy $8.50 admission to explore the Garden’s trails and current exhibit Fernando Botero: El Maestro."

1201 N. Galvin Pkwy., Phoenix

https://dbg.org

VNSA Book Sale

"VNSA is proud to make used books available to the general public at very reasonable prices while raising significant amounts of money for charities in Maricopa County. Last year’s sale offered approximately 500,000 books, DVDs, CDs, videotapes, jigsaw puzzles, games, maps, and other book-related items. More than 15,000 shoppers enjoyed the sale, and helped us raise more than $340,000, the net proceeds of which are donated to local charities."

Feb. 10, 8am - 6pm

Feb. 11, 8am - 4pm

Arizona State Fairgrounds

1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix

Free admission

https://vnsabooksale.org

https://www.facebook.com/vnsausedbooksale

Body Art Expo

"Body Art Expo® is the world's largest tattoo and body art convention, hosting over 200 artists per show. Artists come from studios nationwide. We have 22 tattoo & piercing contests, as well as music, a variety of entertainment, demonstrations, awards, retail vendors and tens of thousands of enthusiastic attendees! This is one of the West Coast's wildest Skin Show off parties. This is a clean, safe, family oriented tattoo convention & party. You'll have fun and be able to see the best tattooers & piercers from all over the country. We provide a well ventilated & secured venue along with entertainment & you bring your great attitude, friends & energy! Children of 10 years and under FREE."

Feb. 16, 2pm - 11pm

Feb. 17, 11am - 11pm

Feb. 18, 11am - 7pm

Arizona State Fairgrounds

1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix

Tickets: $20 - $55

https://www.bodyartexpo.com

Lunar New Year Asian Food Festival

"Celebrate the Lunar New Year with us! The night market will showcase local food vendors and a variety of anime/retail vendors at this Asian food festival. This food festival is about highlighting the diversity of food and an opportunity for small businesses to show their culture through their food."

Feb. 17, 4pm - 9pm

808 Union Hills Plaza mall

822 E. Union Hills Rd., Phoenix

https://tickettailor.com/events/nightmarket/1071862

Savi Fest

"Get ready to unleash your laughter over this two-day extravaganza of spontaneous hilarity! Join us at the Media and Immersive eXperience (MIX) Center in downtown Mesa, Arizona, for a weekend packed with 16 fully improvised performances that will have you in stitches!"

Feb. 16 & 17

Media and Immersive Experience (MIX) Center

50 Centennial Way, Mesa

Tickets: $20 - $50

https://savifest.com/tickets



