Phoenix mountain biker fighting for his life after rescue from Deems Hills

A Phoenix mountain biker is fighting for his life after being rescued off Deems Hills on Monday night, the fire department said on June 12.

A 46-year-old man "experiencing a medical emergency" was found about two and a half miles into a trial after first responders were called out to the area around 6:30 p.m.

Technical rescue teams with Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria responded.

"The decision was made to utilize Phoenix Police Firebird 10 to perform a ‘Hoist Operation’ for extricating the patient off the mountain. At the base landing zone the patient was transferred to an waiting ambulance and transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Joe Huggins.

