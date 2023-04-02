Phoenix officers shot at during attempted traffic stop, 2 detained

Two people were detained and another remains on the loose after Phoenix officers were reportedly shot at during an attempted traffic stop overnight.

Police say they tried to pull over a vehicle near 7th Street and Victory, which is just north of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The occupants of the vehicle allegedly shot at the officers multiple times and led authorities on a short chase that ended near 2nd Avenue and Roeser Road.

Three people inside fled from the car on foot, and two of them - a juvenile and adult male - were detained.

Detectives are still searching for the third suspect.

No officers were hurt.

Where the initial shooting happened: