Phoenix PD looking for armed suspect accused of robbing multiple Jack in the Box locations

Silent Witness is looking for information on a man suspected of robbing multiple Jack in the Box locations in Phoenix with a gun, officials say.

Police say the man entered the fast food restaurants throughout the month of March. He reportedly would demand money from the register while threatening to shoot them if they did not cooperate.

The suspect is described as a 5'8", 160-pound Hispanic male in his early twenties with black hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a black hoodie, black T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

