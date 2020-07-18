Phoenix Police: Behavioral health facility employee sexually assaulted teen patient
PHOENIX - An employee at a Phoenix behavioral health facility is suspected of sexually assaulting a teenage patient multiple times, police say.
A teenage girl had told staff at St. Luke's Behavioral Health Center she was sexually assaulted by an employee there.
Officials arrested 43-year-old Tietwen Givens on July 17 with help from the Maricopa Police Department.
Police say Givens had "engaged in a number of sexual acts" with the teen, and he was booked into Maricopa County Jail with ten counts of sexual conduct with a minor charges.
There is no indication there are other victims, officials say.
Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
