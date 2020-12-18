Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix police Chief Jeri Williams tests positive for COVID-19

PHOENIX - Chief Jeri Williams of the Phoenix Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

The department's Twitter account announced her status on Friday afternoon. 

Executive Assistant Chief Michael Kurtenbach previously tested positive. He'll be returning from quarantine next week.

The tweet says she has minor symptoms and she's working from home during her quarantine.

"She reminds everyone to #MaskUpAZ as cases in our community rise," the statement read.

Assistant Chief Patrick Connolly is the designated Acting Police Chief.

