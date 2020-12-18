Phoenix police Chief Jeri Williams tests positive for COVID-19

article

Chief Jeri Williams of the Phoenix Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

The department's Twitter account announced her status on Friday afternoon.

Executive Assistant Chief Michael Kurtenbach previously tested positive. He'll be returning from quarantine next week.

The tweet says she has minor symptoms and she's working from home during her quarantine.

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

"She reminds everyone to #MaskUpAZ as cases in our community rise," the statement read.

Advertisement

Assistant Chief Patrick Connolly is the designated Acting Police Chief.

_____

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

_____

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic:

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.