Phoenix Police investigates shooting near 19th Avenue and Montebello

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 24 mins ago
Phoenix
Phoenix Police officials are at the scene of a shooting near the area of 19th Avenue and Montebello.

According to officials, while the light rail is running and not involved in the shooting, the light rail station in the area is closed as a result of the investigation.

In addition, police say 19th Avenue is shut down in both directions, between Bethany Home Road and Montebello.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.