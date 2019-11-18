Phoenix Police investigating after body found near 16th St. and Roosevelt

Phoenix Police are investigating after a man's body was found near 16th Street and Roosevelt.

The victim has been identified as Oscar Guzman or Jordan Guzman. Police say he went by multiple names and they are having issues notifying next of kin.

Officers located 42-year-old Hector Zamarripa near the scene who admitted to being responsible for the victim's death. He's being accused of murder.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information, please contact the Phoenix Police Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141.