Phoenix Police investigating homicide near 83rd Ave and Indian School

A man is dead and a woman is injured after an unknown suspect reportedly shot into a store near 83rd Avenue and Indian School on Dec. 11.

Police say they arrived at a business in the area at around 7 PM Friday night and found a woman with non-life threatening injuries. The victim said a suspect shot into the store as he was leaving.

Officers found 38-year-old Jorge Hernandez Trigueros with a gunshot wound inside the store. He later died at the hospital.

The suspect's car is believed to be a silver sedan. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

