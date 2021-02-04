Phoenix Police: Man dead following house fire in Maryvale

article

Phoenix Police officials say an investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a home following a fire on Feb. 4.

According to a statement by Sgt. Margaret Cox with the Phoenix Police Department, the fire happened in the area of Encanto Boulevard and 43rd Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at around 12:45 p.m., after Phoenix Fire personnel said the victim was found dead in the home, with extensive burns to the body.

"At this time, there is no suspicion of foul play," read a portion of the statement released by Sgt. Cox.

Phoenix Police officials say a death investigation will be conducted, and the Fire Investigations Task Force will determine the cause of the fire. Meanwhile, the Medical Examiner's Office will determine a cause of death for the victim.

