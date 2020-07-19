Phoenix Police: Man dead, woman injured in double shooting

A man is dead and a woman was injured in a double shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex on July 19.

According to Phoenix police, officers arrived at the 100 block of West Dobbins Road near Central Avenue for reports of two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say 36-year-old Cedric Lee Springfield and a 61-year-old woman were shot after Springfield and the suspect got into an argument.

Both victims were taken to a hospital where Springfield died from his injuries. The woman is expected to survive.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

