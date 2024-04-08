Phoenix Police officer accused of receiving and possessing child pornography: U.S. Attorney's Office

Officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office confirm that a Phoenix Police officer has been arrested for receiving and possessing child sex abuse images.

We first reported on the arrest of 41-year-old Alaa Robert Bartley on April 5, when Phoenix Police officials announced that an officer was arrested in relation to an ongoing FBI investigation. At the time, police did not identify the officer, but we learned of the officer's identity via sources.

Bartley, according to sources, is a 16-year veteran of the department, and he was reportedly with the Mountain View precinct.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney's Office on April 8, Bartley is accused of knowingly receiving child pornography and knowingly possessing child pornography.

"The complaint alleges that, between August 2020 and February 2022, while living in Gilbert, Bartley used a social media platform to communicate with an adult woman, with the two expressing their sexual interest in children and the woman sending Bartley child pornography images," read a portion of the statement. "The affidavit alleges that Bartley used a fictitious name, but identified himself as a police officer and sent a picture of himself that showed his face to her."

The woman, per officials, "has been charged separately in the Eastern District of Michigan."

If convicted, officials say Bartley could face decades in prison, as well as a lifetime of supervised release.

Phoenix Police officials release statement

On the afternoon of April 8, Phoenix Police officials released a statement on the matter, which reads:

"The Phoenix Police Department just received a copy of an indictment against one of our employees, Alaa Bartley, for receiving and possessing child pornography.

These alleged actions are despicable and fundamentally opposed to the values our department and the law enforcement community.

‘What is alleged, is contrary to the courageous work done every day by the men and women of the Phoenix Police Department to protect one of the most vulnerable populations in our community, our children,’ said Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan.

We take this matter very seriously and we are conducting an internal investigation.

Last week, upon learning of the FBI investigation, the Department immediately placed Bartley on administrative leave and started the disciplinary process, up to and including termination, against the employee.

Bartley joined the Department in 2007.

We are committed to the safety and well-being of our community and we will not tolerate any actions that undermine that commitment."