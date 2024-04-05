Sources identify Phoenix Police officer arrested in connection with FBI investigation

Phoenix Police officials say one of their officers has been arrested in relation to an ongoing FBI investigation.

"The Department took immediate action upon learning of the investigation due to the gravity of the allegations," read a portion of the statement. "We have initiated the disciplinary process, up to and including termination of the officer, in accordance with the due process rights afforded to public employees."

While Phoenix Police officials did not identify the officer arrested, FOX 10 news anchor John Hook has learned, via sources, that the officer, Alaa Bartley, is a 16-year veteran of the department, and that the investigation was due to a "child porn investigation." The officer was reportedly with the Mountain View precinct.

"We hold ourselves to the highest standards and understand that incidents like this can erode public trust. We are committed to rebuilding that trust through our actions and ongoing dedication to serving and protecting our community," read a portion of the statement released Friday night.

We have reached out to FBI officials for comment, but a spokesperson said they do not provide updates on cases, in accordance with longstanding policies.