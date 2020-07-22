Phoenix Police release body cam footage of July 8 shooting of a woman

The Police Police Department released new body camera video of an officer-involved shooting outside a motel in Phoenix on July 8.

24-year-old Jovana McCreary was being arrested and it resulted in a shoot out with officers. She was taken to the hospital and once she was released she was booked into the county jail.

The newly released video shows what led up to the shooting.

It shows her attempting to run from officers as they tried arresting her near the Premier Inns Metro Center motel along I-17.

Police say McCreary pulled out a gun from her waistband and began firing as she tried to get away, narrowly missing the officers.

Police fired back.

The incident began when her roommate called the police saying McCreary went crazy and messed her room up. She told officers she had a gun.

McCreary denied having a gun when officers approached her, but when officers checked her belongings, they say they found ammunition and illegal drugs.

Officers also discovered she had a misdemeanor warrant out for her arrest.

McCreary was wounded in the shooting but survived her injuries.