Silent Witness is searching for information on a suspect who broke into a Phoenix preschool on Jan. 4.

The suspect broke a window and stole a television from the school, Phoenix police say.

Police say the suspect is a male, and was seen on camera wearing a beanie and a black hoodie with a gold or tan lining.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.