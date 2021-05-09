Phoenix Police: Security guard arrested in connection with deadly shooting

article

Phoenix Police officials announced the arrest of a 34-year-old man, in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on May 9.

According to the statement, police officers were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at around 1:37 a.m. for calls of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an adult man, identified as 29-year-old Ruben Sekiseka, with a gunshot wound. Sekiseka was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they later learned that the suspect, Serafin Chavez, was working as an armed security guard in the area, and had escorted Sekiseka out after a fight.

"Chavez initially told investigators that Sekiska shot himself as he was leaving. During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Chavez had actually shot Sekiska, and hid the expended casing from his firearm prior to police arriving," read a portion of the statement.

Chavez, according to officials, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail. He is accused of second-degree murder and evidence tampering.

