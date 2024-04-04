Phoenix shooting ends in 1 shot, three others detained
PHOENIX - A shooting broke out in Phoenix on Thursday evening and three people were detained in connection.
The incident happened near 32nd Street and Thomas Road just after 7:30 p.m. on April 4.
When officers arrived in the area, they noticed a car that matched the description from the initial report.
"Officers were able to detain three adults from the car, two women and one male near a liquor store at 34th Street and Thomas Road," Phoenix Police said.
A victim was found about a block away with a gunshot wound but is expected to survive.
No more information was made available.
Map of where the incident took place: