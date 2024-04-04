Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix shooting ends in 1 shot, three others detained

By
Updated  April 4, 2024 9:39pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A shooting broke out in Phoenix on Thursday evening and three people were detained in connection.

The incident happened near 32nd Street and Thomas Road just after 7:30 p.m. on April 4.

When officers arrived in the area, they noticed a car that matched the description from the initial report.

"Officers were able to detain three adults from the car, two women and one male near a liquor store at 34th Street and Thomas Road," Phoenix Police said.

A victim was found about a block away with a gunshot wound but is expected to survive.

No more information was made available.

Map of where the incident took place: