Phoenix shooting ends in 1 shot, three others detained

A shooting broke out in Phoenix on Thursday evening and three people were detained in connection.

The incident happened near 32nd Street and Thomas Road just after 7:30 p.m. on April 4.

When officers arrived in the area, they noticed a car that matched the description from the initial report.

"Officers were able to detain three adults from the car, two women and one male near a liquor store at 34th Street and Thomas Road," Phoenix Police said.

A victim was found about a block away with a gunshot wound but is expected to survive.

No more information was made available.

Map of where the incident took place: