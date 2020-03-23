Phoenix supply drive for health care, emergency care workers held all week

The City of Phoenix is holding a supply drive all week long at the Phoenix Convention Center for health care and emergency care workers working during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The event was only supposed to take place the weekend of March 21, but officials say the response has been so huge that it has been extended for another week.

The public can drive to the convention center's south building, where firefighters and police officers will be available to take donations.

Requested items include hand sanitzer, bandages, toilet paper and more.

Officials are also looking for personal protective equipment like face masks and face shields.

The drive opens a 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. on Monday and will be open for the next seven days.